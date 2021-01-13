Malawian President Lazarus Chakwera has declared a state of disaster in the country following the death of two cabinet ministers from Covid-19.

Malawi’s transport minister Sidik Mia is the second cabinet minister to have died from Covid-19 following the death of Local Government Minister Lingson Berekanyama also from a Covid-19 infection.

#Malawi President @LAZARUSCHAKWERA today addressed the nation following the death of cabinet Ministers Hon. Lingson Belekanyama and Hon. Sidik Mia and the increase of #coronavirus cases. Here’s the address in full. #COVID19 — Malawi Government🇲🇼 (@MalawiGovt) January 12, 2021

In an address to the nation President Chakwera called the deaths an “incalculable loss” and announced a three-day mourning.

He also summoned an emergency meeting of the COVID-19 task force to issue potential new measures.

This declaration of a state of national disaster is but a first step towards a possible declaration of a state of emergency subject to consultation with and approval from the Defense and Security Committee of the National Assembly as stipulated in Section 45 of the Constitution. — Malawi Government🇲🇼 (@MalawiGovt) January 12, 2021

The deceased ministers were senior members of the Malawi Congress Party (MCP), the main partner in an alliance that unseated former President Peter Mutharika in June last year.

PRESS RELEASE THREE DAY PERIOD OF NATIONAL MOURNING pic.twitter.com/uODUK4IMz4 — Malawi Government🇲🇼 (@MalawiGovt) January 12, 2021

Speculations are rife that the deaths followed a cabinet meeting and other gatherings attended by politicians over the Christmas period.

All 31 of Malawi’s cabinet attended the meeting in the president’s oval office on December 21.

Malawi has so far recorded more than 9,000 cases with 235 deaths.