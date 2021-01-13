Lazarus Chakwera

Malawian President Lazarus Chakwera has declared a state of disaster in the country following the death of two cabinet ministers from Covid-19.

Malawi’s transport minister Sidik Mia is the second cabinet minister to have died from Covid-19 following the death of Local Government Minister Lingson Berekanyama also from a Covid-19 infection.

 

In an address to the nation President Chakwera called the deaths an “incalculable loss” and announced a three-day mourning.

He also summoned an emergency meeting of the COVID-19 task force to issue potential new measures.

 

The deceased ministers were senior members of the Malawi Congress Party (MCP), the main partner in an alliance that unseated former President Peter Mutharika in June last year.

Speculations are rife that the deaths followed a cabinet meeting and other gatherings attended by politicians over the Christmas period.

All 31 of Malawi’s cabinet attended the meeting in the president’s oval office on December 21.

Malawi has so far recorded more than 9,000 cases with 235 deaths.

LATEST NEWS

Load more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here