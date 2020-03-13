Malawian stores are selling Zambian mealie meal at a price of 12,000 Malawian Kwacha, the equivalent of K260 Zambian Kwacha.

This Zambian mealie meal that has flooded the streets of Malawi is coming exclusively from African Milling Company Limited.

Recently the PF government entered into an agreement for FRA to supply most of its maize to African Milling Ltd at low cost, so that African milling could then sell mealie meal at K130.

The whole idea was to force other milling companies to reduce their prices.

But what has resulted is that since African Milling is taking all the maize, the other milling companies have reduced production and some have closed their plants. The few that are still operating are forced to increase their prices due to low production.

What’s worse now is that the African Milling mealie meal is not being sold in Zambia despite them getting cheap maize from FRA.

This is what has caused the mealie meal shortage in Zambia.

The PF should send its ambassador to Malawi to go onto the streets of Lilongwe, he will find the mealie meal we are talking about.

The PF government should also quiz African Milling to find out how tens of thousands of metric tonnes of its mealie meal entered Malawi, who allowed it to cross the border.

This problem lies squarely at the feet of the PF government, they gave all the maize to one milling company at low cost to try to induce an artificial price decrease, and most of the mealie meal from that company is now finding itself on the streets of Malawi and thereby inducing a mealie meal shortage in Zambia and a price hike. -NDC