The country has registered 41 confirmed cases of COVID-19, 3 deaths and 9 recoveries as at Wednesday May 6. However, that is not deterring them from holding the polls.

The election will be held on July 2 and the filing of papers has been carried out, with thousands witnessing it.

The main opposition leader Lazarus Chakwera also presented his candidacy for the presidential election rerun. He filed his papers on Wednesday.

The opposition challenged results of the May 2019 polls which saw the re-election of President Peter Mutharika with 38.5% of votes.

The Constitutional Court annulled the results in February 2020 and ordered a rerun Mutharika has appealed this decision and the court is due to rule soon.

Nine candidates are expected to participate in the July ballot. The outgoing president is expected to formalize his candidacy on Thursday for this poll.