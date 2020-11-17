President Lazarus Chakwera was on a state visit on Friday, but his departure was delayed due to security reasons.

Malawi’s government has accused South Africa of detaining its presidential plane for several hours without any reason. President Lazarus Chakwera was on a state visit on Friday, but his departure was delayed due to security reasons.

Malawian authorities say that Chakwera’s advance delegation was initially refused to travel back with the president, citing unspecified security concerns.



This weekend, fugitives Pastor Shepherd Bushiri and his wife Mary’s escape, sparked rumours that they had fled with the assistance of Chakwera’s staff – a rumour both governments have now refuted.

Malawi’s Foreign Affairs Ministry claims President Chakwera was advised to leave from Waterkloof Airforce Base without his “advance delegation.”

South African authorities failed to provide details for the sudden change in plans; only security concerns.

It says the president was dissatisfied with the vague explanation and refused to leave his team behind. It says while the delegation complied with the amended security concerns, it must be noted that they breached diplomatic protocols.

Chakwera finally left South Africa six hours behind schedule.

Meanwhile, the ministry has also thanked government for clearing the rumours that the state visit was to aid Bushiri escape justice.

Government confirms that the Bushiris’ didn’t hitch a ride on President Lazarus Chakwera’s plane:

-sabcnews