OPPOSITION political parties should unite to defeat PF’s cheating tactics in this year’s general elections, says Nason Msoni.

Msoni says the current Malawian government has given direction on how best the opposition can unseat a “rogue regime”.

The All People’s Congress (APC) president said a divided opposition would give room to the PF to manipulate this August’s elections.

He urged all opposition political parties to join hands to oust the PF regime from power.

Msoni said the fights for government positions should not stand in the way of people’s desire to change government.

“The inescapable political prescription and option for the opposition political parties in Zambia is the unity of purpose,” Msoni said. “To defeat a reckless regime that is intent on cheating requires more than just unilateralism in the approach to the resolution of the national question.”

He said going it alone under the current circumstances would be a bad political ruse.

Msoni said such could give political room and capital to the “rogue regime” to manipulate the people to start fighting each other aimlessly.

He argued that fragmentation of the opposition would be a source of concern and a recipe for political defeat.

“It’s time for another attempt at brokering a much broader grand coalition which will reflect and serve as a rallying point,” Msoni said. “The question of squabbling for the unforeseen government positions should not be allowed to stand in the way and to override the bigger picture of achieving the unity of purpose.”

He said proposing for a broader coalition was in no way a weakness but the political reality of the moment.

“We are rather stronger and more resolved when we lockstep and match together to a new future. Malawi in the region has given us direction on how to beat hands down a rogue regime,” said Msoni. “We can only ignore the Malawi opposition political parties’ winning formula and ruse, at own peril.”