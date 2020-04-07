Lilongwe, Mana 2020: Blantyre has a new confirmed COVID19 case.

The Special Cabinet Committee on Corona Virus, announced the development at a news conference on Monday in Lilongwe.

This brings to five number of conformed cases so far.

Chairperson of the committee Jappie Mhango, who is also Minister of Health said the new case is from another house.

Mhango said that one of the five cases is in severe condition because she had other conditions.

Mhango said K100 billion is needed for the fight against the pandemic.

Minister of Information Civic Education and Communications Technology Mark Botomani, who is a member of the Special Cabinet Committee, refuted allegations that members of the committee are receiving hefty allowances.

“It is untrue that the committee is receiving hefty allowances, this is fake news that is being created on social media with the aim to discredit the work of the committee,” said Botomani.

Botomani appealed to the media to avoid being used to disseminate fake news amidst the fight against Covid 19.