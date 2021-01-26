Malawi Female S_x Workers have announced that they will hold peaceful demonstrations on Thursday, January, 2021 against newly gazzeted Covid-19 guidelines.

In a press statement seen by this publication, the S_x Workers have said they want to raise their concerns on the challenges they are facing due to Coronavirus preventive measure that government has put in place.

“The peaceful demonstrations have been organized to raise our concern to authorities on hardships that female s_x workers are facing due to Coronavirus Preventive measures that government has put in place,” reads part of the statement.

The Covid-19 Presidential Taskforce weeks ago announced that it has revised some of the guidelines put in place as a way of halting the spread of Coronavirus which is on rampage in the country.

Among others, the Taskforce announced that bars should be closed by 8 pm and that people are not allowed to drink in bars instead they should be taking home.

Following the government’s decision on this, the s_x workers bemoaned saying that their business has been negatively affected as the said time to close bars is the time they commerce activities of their business.

According to statement, the protest will start from Lilongwe Community Ground to the District Commission’s office.

Last week s_x works from Zomba also took to the street on the same.