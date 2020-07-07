By Patson Chilemba

Defence minister Davies Chama says the Malawi situation will not happen here in Zambia as the ruling PF will rule for the next 50 years and beyond.

And Chama said government is not taking Zambians for granted over President Lungu’s repeated promises every election cycle to reopen Mulungushi Textiles in Kabwe, saying negotiations have just taken longer.

And Chama yesterday represented President Lungu during the inauguration of Malawi’s newly elected President Dr Lazarus Chakwera, saying the President had scaled down his international travels due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking with Daily Revelation, Chama said PF had a lot of years to continue in power, as they were focused on transforming the country for the better

“We are a responsible party, we are responsible people, we are not irresponsible so we are focused to make sure that we can change this country for the next generation,” Chama said, saying the PF will just be changing leaders every 10 years. “So I can foresee that we can be in power for the next, I hope I can live that long, but we should be in power for the next 50 years and beyond.”

Chama dismissed those who were comparing the Malawi situation, where people overwhelmingly voted against the immediate past president Dr Peter Mutharika after the courts annulled his election following widespread rigging, to the situation in Zambia as the dynamics between the two countries were different. He said several countries in the region had seen ruling parties retain power.

“In Zambia PF retained power, and it will retain power again so it’s a different ball game,” Chama said.

On President Lungu’s recent statement that he wanted to see Mulungushi Textiles opened in January 2021, when he announced the reopening of the same company in 2016, Chama said opening companies, building hospitals and making sure that the country was run properly had nothing to do with taking people for granted.

“It has nothing to do with taking people for granted. You know government operates in such a way that we run programmes and these programmes sometimes they are delayed. The fact that they are coinciding with an election which will come next year is not here nor there. It has nothing to do with taking people for granted,” Chama said. “In my view the programme of government is that when we open Mulungushi Textiles this time around it should not close. That’s our vision because we want to open a company that is properly capitalized with proper machineries, refurbished infrastructure and the latest technology so that when it opens its sustainable.”

Asked why the negotiations over the reopening have taken five years, from the time the President announced the company’s earlier reopening to the second reopening, Chama said: “There are a lot of processes I cannot divulge in full detail what has been happening because you are not in government you may not understand and appreciate what goes on in these negotiations…we want to make sure that this time around we do a good job. But certainly it will open.”

Chama argued that PF was a very strong party, saying those with eyes were able to see how places like Lusaka, Kitwe and Chingola had been transformed

“You can just imagine PF being in power for the next 20, 30, 40 years, Zambia will be totality changed,” Chama said, saying even he was shocked over how the ruling party had transformed the country.

But reminded on the massive unemployment in the country, especially among the youth, Chama dismissed that argument as subjective, saying the problem was because of the coronavirus pandemic that had hit the country

“I think the people understand that because of this pandemic the people in the entertainment industry the example that you are citing the youths, who are musicians, door bouncers they have been badly affected because of this disease which we did not even plan for,” Chama said.

Asked why President Lungu shunned Dr Chakwera’s inauguration and instead sent him to represent him (President Lungu), Chama said it was not only President Lungu who sent a representative as other heads of state did the same.

Asked if it was just something to do with incumbents who were more forthcoming on attending inauguration ceremonies if it were their fellow incumbents retaining office, Chama said it was just a coincidence that probably this time around there was a pandemic.

“The President is moving, locally he is moving, internationally probably he has scaled down because of the same pandemic,” said Chama. -Daily Revelation