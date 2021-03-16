MALAWI STARTS BEEF WITH MACKY 2: “HE STOLE KABOTOLO CONCEPT FROM KELL KAY’S M’BOTOLO”

Zambian music star Macky 2 has been accused of stealing a concept for his Kabotolo song from Malawi’s Kell Kay’s M’botolo.

“Just in the same way they stole Malawian musician, Namadingo, Zambian musicians have started stealing song concepts in Malawi.

Just last night, top Zambian musician , Macky 2 stole Kell Kay’s M’botolo song. Same concept, same artwork, only that Kell Kay’s song is better”, according to Mikozi.

Below are the two links to the songs:

Mack 2 – Kabotolo



Kell Kay – M’Botolo

