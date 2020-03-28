Malawi government is expected to suspend all international flights from April 1 in efforts to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 though the country has not reported a single confirmed case.

The Department of Civil Aviation Aeronautical Information Services announced this in a statement Friday in line with the declaration of Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC) by the World Health Organization (WHO).

The statement signed by the department’s director James Chakwera, said the suspension is with some exemptions.

“Effective April 1, 2O2O, all international flights are suspended except flights ferrying health personnel, essential health equipment and emergency relief items; flights ferrying returning Malawi citizens and residents or general cargo, both of which will be handled on a case by case basis,” said the statement.

Malawi has not recorded any COVID-19 case although all her neighboring countries, Zambia, Mozambique and Tanzania have reported some cases of the pandemic.

Meanwhile, all schools, colleges and universities in Malawi have closed following President Peter Mutharika’s directive and declaration of national disaster following the outbreak of the pandemic in neighboring countries.

Mutharika also banned gatherings of more than 100 people and the country’s security agencies have intensified surveillance of travelers from COVID-19 affected countries.