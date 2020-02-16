Over a week after being restored as Vice President of Malawi, UTM leader Saulos Chilima has sued the government over failure to give him benefits.

Chilima is demanding benefits and necessary protocols from the government after the Constitutional Court reinstated him as Vice President following the nullification of the May 21 Presidential Elections.

The vice president believes acting Inspector General of Police Duncan Mwapasa and Chief Secretary to the Government Lloyd Muhara are in contempt of court due to their reluctance to give him his benefits.

Chilima’s lawyer Khumbo Soko confirmed the legal action saying the case will be handled by the judges who heard the presidential elections case.

Some of the benefits Chilima is entitled to as vice president include vehicles, security and a house.

Last week, he told journalists that he is not motivated by benefits associated with the vice presidency saying he challenged the May 21 Elections because he wanted justice.