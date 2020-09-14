Malawi’s Kachigamba Makes It To For Cancer Treatment In Zambia

WILLIAM Kachigamba, a Malawian musician, is in Zambia for cancer treatment at the University Teaching Hospitals (UTH’s) Cancer Diseases Hospital.

Doctors in Malawi had recommended that William seeks specialised cancer treatment in Zambia.

But William was unable to meet the Three Million Malawian Kwacha that was needed to access treatment in Zambia, prompting his fellow Musician, Patience Namadingo, the Mapulani hit maker, to embark on a fundraising venture to raise the money .

Namadingo posed as a statue at a traffic circle in Blantyre to raise the money. He managed to raise over One Million Malawian Kwacha on that day.

The same day, that country’s President Lazarus Chakwera reached out and asked him to abandon the fundraising activity, promising to meet the shortfall. A few days later, President Chakwera sent an officer to meet Namadingo where he was handed Two Million Kwacha.

Though we cannot independently confirm when William arrived in Zambia, we are reliably informed that he has been in the country.

Today, the Malawian musical star, Namadingo posted on his Facebook page that William managed to walk from the Hospital’s 6th floor to the ground floor unaided.

Namadingo described a picture of William standing at the entrance of the Cancer Diseases Hospital as one of the nicest pictures he has seen this year.

By Masauso Mkwayaya