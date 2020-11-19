In a clear demonstration of love for their own brother and sister, hundreds of Malawians have spent a night outside a police station in Lilongwe where Prophet Shepherd Bushiri and Prophetess Mary Bushiri are being kept after surrendering themselves to the law enforcers on Wednesday.

The development comes amid calls from human rights groups across the country for immediate release of the man of God, who is together with his wife answering charges of fraud and money laundering in South Africa.

Prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his wife Mary have spent a night in police custody following their arrest on Wednesday morning in Lilongwe.

The couple presented themselves to law enforcers following the issuance of a warrant of arrest by international police – Interpol.

Following their arrest on Wednesday morning, National Police Publicist James Kadadzera disclosed that the Bushiris were expected to be taken to court on charges placed by the Interpol.

According to Bushiri’s spokesperson, Ephraim Nyondo, the copule will in court today morning for their bail application and hearing.

The two arrived in Malawi last week after jumping bail in South Africa expressing safety concerns and the need for a fair trial.