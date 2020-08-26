Malawi’s Namadingo Raises Over $4,000 For Ailing Colleague’s Cancer Treatment In Zambia

Musician Patience Namadingo has managed to raise over K3 million for fellow musician William Kachigamba, who was diagnosed with cancer.

The musician needs K3 million to travel to Zambia for medical attention. This prompted Namadingo to pose like a statue on the Mahtma Ghandi statue in Blantyre to raise the K3 million.

He stayed there from 12pm without eating but was drinking water until around past 6pm before his manager Peter Mazunda received a message from President Lazarus Chakwera that he should go home as he would settle the balance.

Namadingo was determined to spend a night until he managed to raise the K3 million.

In the picture, Namadingo captured in the evening.