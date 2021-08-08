Trend of distress money a.k.a ‘urgent 2K‘ met a young lady by surprise as she ends up working as a construction laborer before getting a penny from her male bestie.

According to a lady identified as Paris Oma on Facebook, she had requested distress funds from her male bestie who made her work for it before giving it out.

Taking to social media to lament after getting the ‘urgent 2k,’ she wrote;

“I asked my male bestie to find me something (money) He told me he doesn’t have and I insisted he must so he told me to come to his working place so he could give me. I never knew he had plan to give me shovel to work. I worked for 1 hr and gave me 2k — — I nearly fainted Omor e no easy oh PhotoCredit: Bestie”