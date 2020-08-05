MALE NURSE ARRESTED FOR SLEEPING WITH HIS UNDERAGE PATIENT

Police in Rufunsa District have arrested a 34 year old male nurse for defiling and impregnating a 15-year-old girl whilst she was admitted in hospital.

Police spokesperson Esther Katongo said the defilement happened at Chilimba Rural Health Centre when the school girl was admitted for stomach problems.



“The father to the girl, also of Mwalilanda in Chief Bundabunda’s area, reported the matter to the police on behalf of his daughter,” Ms Katongo said.

The girl only identified as Ireen said she was lured into sleeping with the 34 year old male nurse after he told her that the stomach pains she was having would only be cured if she agrees to sleep with him.

Due to the pain, the vulnerable girl gave in and the merciless male nurse used her for eleven days non-stop until he impregnated her. This angered the teachers and the parents who reported the married male nurse to police and that’s how he was apprehended.

The male nurse has since been arrested and charged for sleeping with a minor.