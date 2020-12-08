MALE NURSE FIRED FOR REFUSING TO ATTEND TO PREGNANT MOTHER WHOSE BABY DIED AFTER GIVING BIRTH BY THE ROADSIDE

A health worker at Kawaya health post in Lukulu district in Western Province has been dismissed from public service with immediate effect for negligence.

And Permanent Secretary Public Service Management Division ( PSMD) Boniface Chimbali has confirmed the development to ZANIS in Lukulu that Chimalizeni Tembo a registered nurse at the centre refused to go and attend to a pregnant woman who ended up delivering by the road side while the clinic was few minutes away.

Meanwhile Lukulu FM Community Radio reports that the incidence occurred last night while Mr Chimbwali and his entourage were on their way to Lukulu district on official duties when they found the woman and her relatives helping her to deliver.

Mr. Chimbwali further said that the officer had no excuse not to follow the woman after her husband rushed to the clinic to call on him. He lamented that the baby died 30 minutes after arriving at the district hospital due to suffocation (asphyxiation).

The PS added that Mr. Tembo has the right to defend himself and the right procedure will be followed.

Lukulu radio understands that Mr Chimbwali took time to warn civil servants to take their job very serious when rendering services to the people at all times especially when lives are endangered.

Photo: Lukulu Community Radio