DAKAR, Senegal — The president of Mali announced his resignation on state television early Wednesday, speaking only hours after mutinous soldiers stormed the capital, forced him into their custody and set off global outrage.

The somber address marked the end of Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta’s seven-year reign over the West African country, which is straining under the pressure of an Islamist insurgency, an economic crisis and the coronavirus pandemic.

“I do not wish for blood to be shed anymore so I can maintain power,” said Keïta, speaking just after midnight local time through a surgical mask. “I have decided to quit my duties.”

His exit comes after tens of thousands of Malians have flooded the streets of the capital, Bamako, in recent weeks, accusing Keïta of thwarting their chances at prosperity with corruption and botching a near-decade-long fight against extremists.