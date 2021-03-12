For Immediate Release

MALITE WARNS KAMBWILI TO PETITION THE MEDIA TO HAVE HIM BLACACKLISTED

Lusaka 12:03:21

Speaking during youth days celebrations today in Lusaka when National Democratic Congress (NDC) party and the United Party for National Development (UPND) held a joint youth day celebrations, Emmanuel Malite who is NDC Media Director said he will petition media houses to blacklist the former NDC interim leader Chishimba Kambwili for threatening the media.

This follows a story carried in today’s mast newspaper were Dr Kambwili is alleged threatening the media institution.

Malite further said, he is dissapointed for Dr Kambwili to threaten the media, when it’s the same media which covered him when he was in trouble, now that his dinning with the wolves he wants to attack the media, that is not leadership Sir.

Malite has since called upon Dr Kambwili to apologize to the media within 24hrs or else he shall go ahead and petition the media to have him blacklisted.

There is so much we know of Dr Kambwili, you all know when the post newspaper was closed Dr Kambwili was then the Information and Broadcasting Minister, I don’t want to dwell on that for now, I will leave It for another day, but I want to warn Dr Kambwili that I will petition the media.

As NDC leadership under Rikki Josephs Akafumba we are with the UPND Alliance, even the MP you campaigned for as UPND during the Roan by-election, Honourable Joseph Chishala, his also standing on the UPND Alliance ticket come August 12,2021.

And for me, why I don’t want to talk about the monies the PF are splashing in public is because the Bible says in (Mathew 7:5) You hypocrite, first take the plank out of your own eye, and then you will see clearly to remove the speck from your brother’s eye. You all heard about the $ 200,000 which went missing in Dr Kambwili’s house and that was not the only money which was there, that was just a tip of an iceberg, we need to clean our own house, that’s the reason I can’t talk about PF now.

Our Father it seems his standing with his two legs in two different camps and he has been tasked to frustrate the Alliance, which he has failed because God is in the UPND Alliance and you cannot fight God.

Unconfirmed reports states that last weekend the man was spotted in the Copperbelt with some named Minister and that he has been asked to refund the monies he collected from his pay masters because he has failed to disturbalize the Alliance, Sir you should have accessed the risk.

I would also like to assure our colleagues in the UPND not to worry about Saboi Imboela’s rantings, that one she is just ashamed of coming back to UPND as she didn’t leave well, my advise to fellow politicians is never cross paths with people because you don’t know what tomorrow will bring, just few months ago she’s the same person who was castigating the PF the same people she’s now praising after realising that it’s a dead end for her.

To the people of Zambia, NDC is intact and to our members and sympathizers be assured that NDC is in the UPND Alliance chapwa, kwamana.

