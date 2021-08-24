MAMA ESTHER LUNGU CAN NEVER ABANDON PRESIDENT LUNGU BECAUSE HE IS NO LONGER REPUBLICAN PRESIDENT, SHE WAS WITH HIM AT HIS LOWEST IN CHAWAMA WHEN TASILA LUNGU WAS IN AMERICA

I am sorry, I may sound like I am doing “Umulomo” (gossiping), but I have to defend Mama Esther Lungu from some of you who want to be naive to speak negatives about her.

I am the defender of the voiceless and I think Mama Esther needs my voice right now.

BaEsther is not like some diva who are opportunistic and take heels when things go bad in a man’s life. If you have taken time to read some of the literature about the two, you would give respect to this woman. She has been there for ECL when society did not look at him twice.

I am very sure she had good reasons not to be with the husband at Heroes stadium today. But we may not know the reasons because certain things are too personal to bring to the public.

Congratulations to President Lungu for successfully handing over power in what many have failed. I really admire him for the courage and humility.

I will talk more at 20:00hrs.

TAYALI THE MARRIED MAN – FAMILIES MUST COME FIRST!