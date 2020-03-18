A MAN in Mazabuka has tragically ran over his workmate’s 1-year-old son, killing him as he was reversing in the driveway

The accident happened yesterday around 07:55 hours in St Edmonds area in Mazabuka.

Police Spokesperson Esther Katongo has revealed in a statement that a 33 year old immigration officer named Joshua Sing’ombe of Kaonga compound in Mazabuka had gone to visit his workmate.

Katongo said as Sing’ombe was leaving the workmate’s residence, he run over the baby who was crawling within the residence and whose father is Patrick Phiri.

“The accident happened when the driver reversed negligently and in the process hit the child,” Katongo said.

She said due to the impact, the child sustained suspected internal injuries and died on the way to the hospital.

And Katongo said the body of the deceased has been deposited in Mazabuka General Hospital mortuary awaiting post-mortem while the driver has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving.