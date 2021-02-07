SAD NEWS!

MAN AND HIS WIFE KILLED BY A HIPPO IN MONGU, LEAVING 6 CHILDREN DOUBLE ORPHANED!

A 38 year old man and his 34 year old wife have died after their boat capsized when a hippo hit into them while crossing the Zambezi River in Mongu. The couple died leaving their 6 children who depended on them for their livelihood suffering.

National Parks and Wildlife Mongu District Senior Warden Gryton Kasamu disclosed that the couple met their fate on Sunday morning as they were crossing the Zambezi River towards the south of the Mongu-Kalabo Bridge.

“I can confirm that the couple has died after the boat they were in capsized after being hit by a hippo along the Zambezi River,” said Mr. Kasamu.

He further disclosed that officers were still searching for the body of the male as the body of the female has been found.

“Our officers are also searching for the hippo that caused the death of the couple,” said Mr. Kasamu.

He said the body that had being retrieved was rushed to Lewanika General Hospital mortuary. Sad Indeed!