MAN ARRESTED FOR HEAD-BUTTING A POLICE OFFICER

Police in Shiwang’andu District have arrested a resident of Matumbo village for assaulting a police officer.

Police spokesperson Rae Hamoonga stated that Nicholas Malama head butted a police officer who was maintaining law and order.

in the area when the PF were celebrating the victory of their MP who won a court petition.

“Police have charged and arrested M/ Nicholas Malama of unknown age of Matumbo Village, Shiwangandu District in Muchinga Province for assaulting a Police officer whilst on duty.

It is alleged that the accused assaulted the victim M/ Webster Shamulonga aged 44 of Matumbo Police Camp whilst he was apprehending him in the company of other police officers on 24th November,2021 at around 18:20 hours.

The accused person head butted the officer on the face in order to avoid being apprehended and sustained a swollen lower lip,” Mr Hamoonga stated.

He stated that the accused was inciting his colleagues to cause confusion.

“Brief facts of the matter are that the complainant whilst in the company of other officers had gone for duties at Matumbo Town Center to maintain Law and Order as the Opposition Patriotic Front Party supporters were celebrating the petition victory of their Member of Parliament as a result the accused person started inciting other persons to cause confusion which prompted Police officers to stop them,” Mr Hamoonga stated.

He stated that later on police warned and advised the accused person to move away but he refused and continued causing confusion promoting police officers to apprehended him.

Mr Hamoonga stated that the suspect is in police custody and will appear in Court soon.