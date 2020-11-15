MAN ASSAULTS WIFE OVER A K150 AFTER CONTINUOUSLY CLAIMING HE IS A S.M.A.Z MEMBER (Stingy Men Association of Zambia)

A Man identified as Mr Leonard Mweembe a business man from Ndola Pamodzi. Was this morning arrested for Assault

It is believed Mrs Mweembe “the wife to the suspect” asked her husband money for her hair a week ago but the husband kept replying he is now a member of SMAZ and can’t afford to give her a K150 but rather a K10. It started like a joke explained the injured wife who was later rushed to Ndola Teaching Hospital..

“She Explained” she told her husband a week before about her friend’s Kitchen party which is taking place today, she only asked for a K150 for her hair but the husband for the past week has always been saying he is a member of SMAZ when he is a business man who makes about K10 000 in a week.

Today after she reminded him about the money he answered exactly the way he is answering nowadays and claimed he is a bold member of SMAZ. The wife got upset and slapped him hense the fight afterwards, but unfortunately she didn’t survive the beating as she is reportedly badly injured with a broken Arm

#SAD