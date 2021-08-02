MAN CHARGED K 10,000 FOR BREAKING A GIRL’S VIRGINITY.

(Zambia Daily Mail)-A Barber man of Marapodi Township will have to pray that no power-cuts disrupt his business so that he raises K10,000 to pay compensation for virginity loss.

Richard Fulayi has been ordered to compensate Oscar Bweupe, 41, K10,000 for making his daughter lose virginity and subsequently impregnating her.

Fulayi allegedly broke Silvia’s virginity in 2019, a year she was supposed to write her Grade Nine examination.

Fulayi was called by Bweupe’s family after which he promised to marry Silvia but later he changed his mind and married another woman.