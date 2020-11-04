Manchester City have reportedly instructed scouts to monitor RB Salzburg striker Patson Daka as a potential replacement for Sergio Aguero.

Aguero’s contract is set to expire at the end of the season, with any extension yet to be agreed, and City might face the prospect of needing another senior striker to replace their all-time record goalscorer this summer.

The likes of Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe have been linked as long-term replacements for Aguero, but now it’s reported that Haaland’s replacement at RB Salzburg, Daka, is also interesting City.

90min say City have been alerted to the form of 22-year-old Daka, who scored 27 goals in all competitions last season, taking on the responsibility after Haaland departed for Borussia Dortmund in January. This season, Daka has already scored 12 goals in 11 appearances.

The report adds around 20 other clubs in Europe are tracking Daka, but City are keen to sign at least one striker next summer, regardless of whether Aguero extends his contract.

Meanwhile, Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman is set to return to sign Eric Garcia in January, rather than wait until the end of the season to sign him on a free.

That is according to Sport, who say Koeman is ‘more than likely’ to tell Barcelona he wants Garcia and Lyon’s Memphis Depay to arrive in January, after missing out on the pair this summer.

However, the report adds that Barcelona’s off-field troubles could prevent them from entering the transfer market in January. After president Josep Maria Bartomeu resigned this week, elections will now be held to appoint a new board, and the report suggests that could mean no transfer business is conducted until that process is completed –manchestereveningnews