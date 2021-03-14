By SAMUEL KHWAWE

A 21-year-old man of Kakonje village in Chief Nyanje’s area of Sinda District, Eastern Province, has taken his life after allegedly losing his mother’s mobile phone.

Eastern Province Police Commissioner, Geza Lungu says Isaac Njobvu on Wednesday 10th March, 2021 lost his Mother’s mobile phone and when confronted over the matter, he commit suicide.

He says Mrs. Nyangu Phiri found her son’s body hanging in his house after tying a rope around his neck.

Mr. Lungu says police visited the scene and suspect no foul play in the incident as the body did not have any injuries.