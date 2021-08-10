Information reaching Kossyderrickent has it that a Nigerian man, Bright Ben, has cried out after his pastor, Moses Adeeyo married his wife, Tina Adeeyo, according to instruction from God.

Taking to his Facebook page, Bright Ben, revealed that his church pastor has married his wife. When asked what really happened by one of his friends.

Bright Ben said that his pastor has married his wife because the Holy Spirit told him to.

He wrote: “Blessing Okhimhe, Pastor of our church married my wife that the Holy Spirit told him that.” (Read More Here).

Updated: Bright Ben took to his Facebook page again to call out his former wife. He wrote: “ADULTERY… As shameful as it sounds, it is a true life story. MY PASTOR MARRIED MY WIFE. I’ve been married to Mrs Tina Bright for over 12years with 2kids,a girl and a boy. I married her traditionally and white wedding and took her to introduce to my Pastor Moses Adeeyo. The General Overseer of World Bank Assembly in Eneka , obio/akpor LGA Rivers State. We started attending the church and became full financial members. My wife was given an immediate appoi 7months ago, she moved out of the house with our 2kids before I got back from work. I searched everywhere and called everyone even the G.O. unknown to me that he was the architect of my problems. After sometime he stopped picking my calls and blocked my phone line. I’ve been looking for her until I saw this pictures yesterday online. He claimed that the Holy Spirit told him that she is his wife. Is the Holy Spirit and author of confusion? My wife of 12yrs is now his. Pls Couples be careful in world Bank Assembly be careful of Pst MOSES ADEEYO.”

After crying out on Facebook, the younger sister to Tina, Elizabeth Okonkwo, warned Bright Ben to take down his post or else she would expose all the evil he has done to her sister to the world.

When people started dragging Tina Adeeyo and her new husband, Pastor Moses Adeeyo, Elizabeth Okonkwo took to Facebook to tell the people dragging her elder sister to celebrate her sister’s new marriage, because her pains are over.

From Elizabeth’s statement, it proves that Bright Ben had probably not been a good husband to his former wife, Tina, hence the reason she had to leave him.

Pastor Moses Adeeyo has taken to his Facebook page to share photos from his white or church and traditional wedding with his wife, Tina. Their white and traditional wedding took place yesterday, Sunday, August 8, 2021.

Moses Adeeyo is a senior pastor at Word Bank Assembly International Church. He was a divorcee, until his marriage to Tina. His marriage to Tina is his second marriage. Even, Elizabeth confirmed that pastor Moses divorced his former wife.

He wrote: “#ThankYouJesus

Congratulations,

Celebrations,

Jubilations

And Joy

Is Our Portions from now On.

That’s Your Portion Too.

In Jesus Name.

08/08/2021

#TinaAdeeyo

#MosesAdeeyo

#TinaMosesAdeeyo.”

Elizabeth Okonkwo wrote:

“Congratulations to you big sis, the struggles and pain is over. Thank you Jesus.

Better delete this post oh else the world will hear all the evil you have done to our sister nonsense.”

Reactions from Elizabeth Okonkwo: