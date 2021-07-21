By Samuel Khwawe

A man of Chibanda Village of Chief Magodi in Chasefu District, Eastern Province has allegedly chopped off and run away with his albino young brother’s finger.

The victim is 9 years old young.

Eastern Province Police Commissioner Geza Lungu has confirmed the incident to Diamond News in Chipata.

Mr. Lungu says Medison Lwanja acting together with his friend Chilango Nyirenda cut off the juvenile’s little finger on the left palm, using an unknown instrument.

One suspect Medison Lwanja has since been arrested and is currently detained at Lundazi Police Station while, a manhunt for Chilango Nyirenda has been launched.

The victim is admitted to Lundazi District Hospital for treatment.