A LUSAKA man identified as Francis Chibinga has died on the spot after his Toyota Wish which he was driving collided head-on with a Peace Soldier bus at Makolongo area along the Great North Road.

The accident happened yesterday around 11:00 hours when the deceased’s vehicle collided with a Peace Soldier bus which was moving from Lusaka to Nakonde carrying 46 passengers on board.

Police Spokesperson Esther Katongo the accident happened when the driver of the bus failed to keep to his near side resulting into a head on collision.

Katongo said due to the impact, the driver of a Toyota Wish died on the spot while passengers on the bus escaped unhurt.

And Katongo said the body of the deceased has been deposited into Serenje District Hospital mortuary awaiting postmortem.

