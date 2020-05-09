MAN DIES AFTER HIS TRUCK ROLLS OVER HIM IN NDOLA, POLICE SAY

A 57 year old truck driver of Ndola identified as Francis Milanzi Bissa has died after his vehicle which he was working on rolled and ran over him.

The incident happened on Thursday, 7th May, 2020 at around 19:30 hours at Sichone area 30 metres off the Great North road, 2km South of Mazabuka town.

Police Spokesperson Esther Katongo told Mwebantu in a statement that the accident happened when Bissa stopped the truck and went under it to check on a mechanical fault and in the process the truck rolled and ran over him.

Katongo said the driver sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead upon arrival at Mazabuka General hospital.

She said the body is in the above Hospital mortuary awaiting post-mortem.