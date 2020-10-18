MAN DIES DURING S3X, POLICE ARREST WOMAN

A MAN in his thirties of Mwamba area in Mpongwe has died during a s3xual intercourse with his lover.

Copperbelt police chief Charity Katanga said the incident happened on Thursday around 10.00 hours and identified the dead man as Johnstone Phiri while the woman is Mary Mwamba,24,of Kopu village in Luwingu.

Ms Katanga said Mr Phiri complained that his heart was beating at a faster rate and when he died immediately after the first round.

“The woman came all the way from Luwingu to visit her lover.So on the material day, they were having s3x and Mr Phiri complained that his heart was beating too fast and that he had a headache. Am told it was during the first round when he dropped dead.Mwamba is in custody being interrogated over this death,”Ms Katanga said.

She said police have since apprehended Mwamba and that she is being questioned over Mr Phiri’ s death.

The body is Mpongwe mission hospital mortuary.