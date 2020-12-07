MAN DIES FEW HOURS AFTER HIS WEDDING

Mr. Roy Watuulo, a son to the Dean, Faculty of Education and Arts at Uganda Christian University (UCU) Dr. Richard Watuulo, has died.

Roy, who was also an alumnus of the Mukono-based University, passed on hours after wedding his fiancée Anita Nabuduwa.

He had just wedded Anita on Saturday 5th December 2020 from Thornycroft Chapel UCU.

“It is with deep sorrow that we announce the death of Roy Watuulo, a son to Dr. Richard Watuulo, the Dean Faculty of Education and Arts,” UCU announced.

According to the University, Roy died this morning at 12 a.m. from Kapchorwa District. He had just wed Anita on Saturday 5th December 2020 from Thornycroft Chapel UCU.

Credit: Eagle Online