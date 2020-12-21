MAN DUMPS HIS BRIDE TO BE OVER FACEBOOK COMMENT

A 29 year old man has reportedly cancelled his wedding scheduled to be held in December, after he found out that his bride-to-be revealed that she can cheat on her husband for money.

The bride-to-be took to the comment section of a Facebook post, which reads; “Can you cheat on your husband for millions of money”.

In response, the lady who was to be married on Saturday 26th December 2020 replied “yes” to the post.

Unfortunately for the lady, someone who knew her and the man she was supposed to marry, took a screenshot of the comment and sent it to him. The man then called her bride to be and told her he has cancelled the wedding after she admitted posting the comment. Currently there is total confusion as the woman’s relatives are shocked and disappointed over her behaviour.