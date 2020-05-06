MAN EATEN BY A LION IN MFUWE

A 21 years old man of Mfuwe in the Eastern province is reported to have killed and eaten by a lion.

Police Public Relations officer Esther Katongo said the police received a report that a Lion attacked and killed Anthony Chibulu aged 21 of Smart Village, Chief Kakumbi of Mambwe District.

Mrs. Katongo said the incident was believed to have occurred on Tuesday 5th May around 12 hours.

She said the lion had consumed of the body, adding that the remains were in Kamoto Hospital mortuary.

Mrs. Katongo said the issue had been brought to the attention of the Wild life authourities.