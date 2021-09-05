MAN FLEES AFTER IMPREGNATING GIRLFRIEND FOURTH TIME

After being impregnated by her boyfriend a fourth time, a 28-year-old woman of Kanyama in Lusaka has been thrown out by her mother and is now spending nights in the cold.

Her long-time boyfriend has since fled.Justina Nayame says her boyfriend, who had three children with her, abandoned her upon learning that her mother had evicted her.Ms Nayame is spending nights in makeshift stall and unfinished houses around Kanyama, attracting the sympathy of Concerned Citizens for Justice and Human Rights.

Ms Nayame said she became homeless two weeks ago when her parents discovered that her boyfriend, Patrick Mwewa, had impregnated her a fourth time.“We have three children together.

When I got pregnant for our fourth child, my mother threw me out of the house and asked me to go and stay with the man who impregnated me.“When I went to his house, he was nowhere to be seen, I had nowhere to go and the only option I had was to start sleeping in unfinished buildings and makeshift stalls.

During the day, I just go round markets and houses looking for piece work,” she said.Ms Nayame said she used to visit her boyfriend at his house because she loves him, although he has not shown serious commitment to settling down with her.She had been keeping up at her parents’ house together with her three children.

She said Mr Mwewa has been promising her marriage but has not fulfilled his promise because he is still looking for a good job.Concerned Citizens for Justice and Human Rights director Richard Nkhuwa said Ms Nayame’s case was brought to their attention by concerned Kanyama residents.

Mr Nkhuwa, who has summoned Ms Nayame’s mother for a meeting, says he is saddened to learn that a pregnant woman has been left alone to suffer, putting her life and that of her unborn