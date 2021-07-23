Man flees home after wife gives birth to triplets

A man has fled his home in Lira City soon after his woman gave birth to triplets.

Nelson Oculu, 50, reportedly vanished from his home in Anai-Okii cell, Anai ward in Lira City West Division on Tuesday after receiving the news that his wife had given birth to three babies, all boys.

Ms Catherine Akello, 42, said that when she returned from Lira Regional Referral Hospital on Wednesday with her three bouncing babies, she found the door locked with a new padlock. She quickly sensed that there was a problem.

At this point, her brother-in-law Mr Kenneth Kolo, who had earlier picked her from the hospital, offered to give her accommodation for the night.

The couple which has been together for 20 years now, already had four children, at the birth of the new set of triplets, with the first born being twins: Fiona Apio and Pasquelli Ocen now aged 19.

Mr Kolo said it was not the first time his brother was giving his relatives a headache. “He made his first wife suffer until the woman left,” he said.

Ms Judith Acio, a neighbour who is currently hosting the nursing mother, said: “I was so touched when I went to her home and found her seated in the cold. So, I decided to accommodate them.”

But unconfirmed reports indicate that the run-away husband was arrested from their ancestral home in Alito Sub County in Kole District.

Source: Daily Monitor