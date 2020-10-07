Last Friday, October 2, the screenshots of a lady’s Twitter posts went viral online, where she was seen ranting after she visited a man’s home just to find out he had almost no furniture.
In one of the posts, the lady wrote:
“This guy invited me to his place that had no furniture, this is so disgraceful. Does he not have any shame?”
She then added:
“Hahahaha you guys are saying I’m being mean, lol I am high maintenance and that’s that on that. I will not leave my fully furniture [sic] house for this. Sorry.”
The lady then posted a snap of the nearly empty apartment and wrote:
“I’ll never come here again.”
The screenshots were posted on Twitter by social media user Lerato M (@Leratompunzi1) who captioned it:
“In case you missed it, this is why the furniture girl is the talk of the town.”
Shortly after her post, a decor business reached out to try and find the humiliated man. According to Lerato, @RoyalPlushDecor wants to give the man a home makeover.
Take a look at the post below:
Any of you guys know the guy mentioned on this tweet? @RoyalPlushDecor wants give him a home makeover,please tag him🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙋🙋🙋 https://t.co/D7AAu7psCG
— Lerato M (@Leratompunzi1) October 2, 2020
It’s not a job offer but home make over. The two are different.