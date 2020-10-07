Last Friday, October 2, the screenshots of a lady’s Twitter posts went viral online, where she was seen ranting after she visited a man’s home just to find out he had almost no furniture.

In one of the posts, the lady wrote:

“This guy invited me to his place that had no furniture, this is so disgraceful. Does he not have any shame?”

She then added:

“Hahahaha you guys are saying I’m being mean, lol I am high maintenance and that’s that on that. I will not leave my fully furniture [sic] house for this. Sorry.”

The lady then posted a snap of the nearly empty apartment and wrote:

“I’ll never come here again.”

The screenshots were posted on Twitter by social media user Lerato M (@Leratompunzi1) who captioned it:

“In case you missed it, this is why the furniture girl is the talk of the town.”

Shortly after her post, a decor business reached out to try and find the humiliated man. According to Lerato, @RoyalPlushDecor wants to give the man a home makeover.

Take a look at the post below: