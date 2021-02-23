MAN IN COURT FOR PEEPING AT A BATHING GIRL

By Rhodah Mvula

A 38-year-old man of Lusaka’s John Laing Compound has been dragged to court for allegedly peeping at a 12-year-old girl while she was bathing.

Brian Mando, a Machine Operator is charged with indecent insult or annoying females contrary to section 137(3) of the penal code.

Allegations are that Mando on the 18th January, 2021 in Lusaka was found peeping at a 12 year old girl while in her state of nakedness

It is alleged that the victim, a grade six pupil was taking a bath when the accused knocked at the bathroom door and attempted to push his way in.

The accused asked the victim not to shout enticing her with a K20 after which the girl screamed for help.