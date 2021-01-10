MAN IN SHOCK AS HIS NEW CAR HE LEFT AT THE CAR WASH GETS INTO ROAD ACCIDENT WHILE HE WAS AT CHURCH.

They has been a road accident in Kitwe’s wusakile area of 16 feet (opposite black mountain) , involving 4 individuals yet to be identified.

ZANIS journalists who rushed to the scene and found a mangled Toyota mark x, eye witnesses say the driver was over speeding before it lost control, 4 people have been rushed to Kitwe Teaching Hospital.



The owner of the vehicle arrived in shock and briefly fainted at the scene. According to him he recently imported the car at a very high price and today he left it at the car wash while he proceeded to church; only to be called that his car which was carrying two boys and girls has been involved in accident.

The very people who were washing his car decided to play with it with their girlfriends without his permission.

The man is extremely devastated. People, please make sure you don’t leave your car to be washed by un-trusted people. The devil can use them to reverse your gains. So sad to our brother.