By RHODAH MVULA

Former PF Eastern Province Secretary, Richard Mutale has been sentenced to three years imprisonment with hard labour for forging President Edgar Lungu’s signature.

Mutale was facing 11 counts of forgery and uttering false documents, which include forging President Edgar Lungu’s signature on a land allocation document and that of Former State House Press Aide Amos Chanda on a document conveying an appointment from the President.

In delivering Judgment Lusaka Magistrate, Lameck Mwale said the prosecution had proved its case against Mutale beyond reasonable doubt.

Magistrate Mwale said that it was not in dispute that the convict had committed the offence because there was overwhelming evidence against him.

Meanwhile, in mitigation Mutale asked the court for leniency stating that he had learnt a lot during the two years he was remanded in custody.

Despite his mitigation, Magistrate Mwale said the offence Mutale committed is a serious one which brings the name of the President into ridicule.

He then sentenced the accused to 36 months imprisonment with hard labour to run concurrently effective 23rd September 2019.