Nigerian Police are keeping in custody a man who allegedly kidnapped a military officer and stripped off his uniform later on used it to commit a crime.

The police also added that the suspected attempted to snatch a Dane gun from a vigilant operative.

The police spokesperson in the state, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi said the suspect Waliu Oloyede was arrested following a distress call received by the Divisional Police Officer, Sango Ota divisional headquarters, CSP Godwin Idehai that vigilante men are having issues with an army officer at Odo Pako area of Ota.

“Upon the report, the DPO led his team to the scene where the suspect, who dressed in full military camouflage uniform with the rank of W02 but could not give a satisfactory account of himself, was apprehended and brought to the station.

“Upon interrogation, the suspect was unable to give an account of how he got the military uniform, or address of the unit where he is serving, hence he was detained for impersonation”

“While in detention, police got an information that the suspect and others at large abducted W/o2 military officer at about 11:30 pm of 16th July 2021and took him to their hideout in Alagbado Lagos State where he was stripped off his uniform, collected his identity card, his three ATM cards and phone before the victim escaped from them,” the police statement read in part.

Oyeyemi said the suspect wore their victim’s uniform and used it to commit another crime before they were arrested.

The commissioner of police CP Edward Ajogun has ordered the transfer of the suspect to an anti-kidnapping unit of the state criminal investigation and intelligence department for further investigation.

The CP also ordered a massive manhunt for other accomplices with the view to bringing them to justice.