A MAN suspected to be between the ages of 30 and 40 has died after a grenade which he attempted to check gold from exploded on him and cut his body into pieces.

The deceased identified as Elias Phiri of Luangwa District died instantly after he tempted to check for gold in an object suspected to be a grenade.

Police Spokesperson Esther Katongo has told Mwebantu in a statement that Phiri had gone in the bush, North East of Luangwa Bridge approximately 1.2 Kilometers up hills of the Luangwa River to cut some trees.

Katongo said whilst there, Phiri came across an object which he suspected to be containing gold which he hit with an axe and it exploded.

“The flagment injured him severely cutting his left palm, caused severe wounds on his right palm, intestines were ripped off and had deep wounds on both thighs,” Katongo narrated.

She said the axe used was also damaged while the grenade also damaged some trees at the scene of the fatal incident.

And Katongo said Police have since picked the body and relatives intend to bury the remains without post moterm being conducted. -Mwebantu