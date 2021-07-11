A Nigerian man, identified as Nnanna Emeka, is now on the run after allegedly killing his 4-month-old pregnant wife for ritual in Ugbele Mgbidi area of Imo State.

According to reports, the incident happened on Saturday, July 3, 2021, just three months after the couple tied the knot.

A resident of the area who recounted the incident said Nnanna Emeka killed his wife on Saturday by hitting her with a rod on her forehead at their apartment.

According to the source, “He wanted to take his wife out on a date, and then, probably take her to somewhere and kill her. He would have come back to cook up stories to cover his track. But unfortunately for him, his wife refused to go out with him.

“Just a few days before, she had told a friend that for the past week her husband’s character has changed, that she doesn’t understand him anymore. So, we believe that’s why she refused to go out with him.

“However, after trying fruitlessly to get his wife to go out with him, he allegedly decided to kill her inside their apartment and take her corpse to the place where the ritual will be performed.

“He was said to have used a rod to hit her on her forehead. But while trying to transport the body, people became suspicious and confronted him. But he took to his heels and as I speak, he is no where to be found.

“They got married three months ago and the deceased was four months pregnant with his child.”