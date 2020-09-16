A 36-year-old man in Salima is reported to have killed his two kids before killing himself after he found his wife enjoying another man in his matrimonial bedroom.

The man is said to have been coming from a field work when he unexpectedly found his wife enjoying another man’s manhood in his own bedroom.

The heartbroken man couldn’t take it hence he decided to end his two male children’s lives before killing himself.

Salima police public relations officer ,sub inspector Wycliffe Pongolani has confirmed the sad development.

The three are expected to be buried on Wednesday in Mtakataka in the area of Traditional Authority Kachindamoto in Dedza.