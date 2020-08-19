Man kills neighbour over torch

A 21-YEAR-OLD man of Choma has gone on the run after killing another man in his village over a torch.

Police spokesperson Esther Mwaata Katongo announced in a statement yesterday that a manhunt had been launched for Busiku Chimbwene of Kayuma village, chief Siachitema in connection with the murder of a 27-year-old, Joshua Simasikwe of the same village.

Katongo said police received the report of murder from Martin Kabenya aged 47.

She said the uncle of the victim narrated that on August 14, 2020 at about 22:00 hours, Busiku went to Simasikwe’s house and attempted to get the deceased’s torch using force and against the will of the owner.

“After the victim denied the suspect access to the torch, the suspect kicked him in the abdomen after which he became unwell. The victim later died from home on 15th August, 2020 at 09:00 hours,” said Katongo. “The body of the deceased is in Choma General Hospital mortuary awaiting post-mortem. A manhunt has been launched for the suspect who is on the run.”