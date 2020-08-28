MAN MASQUERADING AS PF MEMBER COLLECTING MONEY AND COPIES OF NRCS IN KABWATA CONSTITUENCY ARRESTED

By Patricia Mbewe

Police in Lusaka have arrested a Mr. Justine Mushinge who has been masquerading as a pf party official and using the name of the party to collect copies of national registration cards and k5 from each member of the community in Kabwata Constituency to enable them acquire youth empowerment.

Mr. Mushinge who has been using kabwata Member of Parliament Given Lubinda’s name and the Kabwata constituency leadership to collect money and copies of NRCS from unsuspecting members of the community was arrested yesterday after he was reported to police by the constituency leadership.

This was after residents who had submitted their NRC copies and K5 were turned away by Mr. Mushinge on Wednesday when they went to verify their details to enable them access the alleged youth fund, saying he was instructed by the area MP to inform the people that the process had been abandoned.

And PF Kabwata Constituency Chairman, Trevor Ng’andu has warned that the party will not allow any illegalities from people masquerading as pf members.

PHOENIX NEWS