MAN OF GOD, 58, IMPREGNATES CHURCH MEMBER’S WIFE,23, AFTER A STEAMY RELATIONSHIP WITH HER

A REVEREND of Pentecostal Holiness Church, Joyful Assembly in Chelston has been dragged to court on allegations of adultery and fathering a child with his church member’s wife.

Ruth Musonda, 23, wife of Omedi Musonda, 38, told the Boma Local Court that she started a steamy relationship with Douglas Mulongoti, 58, in June 2019.

She told the court that she and her husband were being accommodated at the church when they just came from Mpika.

“Reverend Mulongoti proposed love to me and we started sleeping together. All the sexual encounters were done in his office at the church. I was denying my husband sex during the times I was sleeping with him,” Ruth said.

She said when she got pregnant, she informed reverend Mulongoti, who accepted responsibility.

Omedi told the court that he knew about his wife’s affair with reverend Mulongoti through a phone conversation.

He told the court that reverend Mulongoti also admitted having an affair with Ruth and begged Omedi to keep the issue a secret.

“Reverend Mulongoti convinced me to accept money from him as a way of apologising. I demanded K35,500 which he promised to pay. But later he changed his mind saying he did not commit adultery with my wife,” Omedi said.

(Source: Zambia Daily Mail)