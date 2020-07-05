MAN OF GOD DIES IN A ROAD TRAFFIC ACCIDENT IN KAPIRI

A BISHOP of Passover Living Lamb Ministries has died in a horrific road accident in Kapiri Mposhi this morning.

Details of the accident are yet to be known but Bishop Misheck Kandale is said to have died on the scene of the accident.

A pastor from the church confirmed the death of the Bishop Kandale but said he would issue a comprehensive statement on the matter.

According to witnesses, the accident happened around around 09:17 hours at Mpula, near Lukomba Secondary School in Kapiri Mposhi district.

(Source: Kalemba)