A man in the habit of giving Cannabis to his Dogs in order for them to be vicious has received 45 Days community Service as punishment for illegally dealing in the controlled drug.

In this matter Titus Hamamba was convicted by Magistrate Muyambango Munukayumbwa for Trafficking in Psychotropic Substances contrary to the Laws of Zambia.

Particulars of the offence are that Hamamba on November 5 in Choma trafficked in 6.2 grams of Marijuana, a herbal product of Cannabis Sativa without lawful authority or medical recommendation.

When he appeared for a statement of Facts before the Choma Magistrates Court after earlier admitting the charge, Hamamba admitted that the statement read by Public Prosecutor that he was found in possession of 3 balls of Cannabis was a true reflection of what happened.

When asked by the Court what he was using the contraband for, Hamamba explained that he would give the Cannabis to his Dogs in order for them to be more vicious.

Magistrate Munukayumbwa committed Hamamba to 45 Days community Service to be cleaning at the Choma Local Court, and if he defaults to serve 3 months simple imprisonment.

Credit: Lusaka Sun Newspaper